FC Cartagena and Ibiza tied at one this Tuesday in a match that was experienced with high intensity for the time it was played. Despite the fact that the match against Sporting de Gijón had no qualifying significance, the Cartagena players wanted to get rid of the bad feeling of the duel played last Saturday, in which they suffered the first defeat of the preseason. The legs were still loaded, because in the morning they trained. Fortunately, the heat and the gentle breeze gave a respite.

He also wanted to improve Luis Carrión, Albinegro coach, who fielded a much more recognizable eleven than the one he put against the team from Gijón. For the first time, none of the subsidiary players played out. Marc Martínez was the starter; Delmás, Pedro Alcalá, Pablo Vázquez and Jairo completed the defense; Mikel Rico and Sangalli played in midfield; Ferreiro, De Blasis and Arribas formed the three-quarter line and Sadiku repeated at the point of attack.

It was a first half with much more rhythm than in previous meetings. The dominating Cartagena tried to leave, with two long possessions that were around a minute. However, the first offensive action was for Ibiza, with a timid shot from 30 meters by Herrera that Marc Martínez stopped without problems.

He had a very clear one to go ahead of Cartagena in the sixth minute. De Blasis, the smartest in the class, stole a ball from Morante and left Ferreiro alone. This missed the control and ended up crashing it into Germán, but the rejection fell to him, bouncing Sadiku on the edge of the small area. The Albanian wasted the opportunity by sending the ball over the crossbar.

Cartagena kept pressing in the following bars of the game and Sadiku had another clear chance after a great collective move, which began with an enormous drive by Jairo and ended with a good center by Ferreiro. The Albinegro ’21’ stretched, but his weak shot was easily stopped by the UD Ibiza goalkeeper.

Ibiza counterattacked based on specific individual actions, with a good action by Suleiman, a left winger who joined this summer from the Girona subsidiary. He dribbled past Alcalá, but was unable to pin down the shot.

Appin then filtered a pass into the area and Mikel Rico arrived late to try to remove his hand. The ball clearly hit him and Lax Franco, referee of the match, awarded a penalty. Cristian Herrera took advantage of it and made it 0-1, despite the fact that Marc Martínez guessed his intentions and touched the ball.

Then an unlucky Mikel Rico lost the ball in the division and Baraja’s team had a very clear counterattack. The poisonous Suleiman served Ekain the ball inside the area, but he did not control it well and the action ended in a corner kick.

A good offensive action from Cartagena managed to balance the game in the 35th minute. Sangalli found De Blasis in three quarters of the field and he moved to the left at the first touch. There Jairo emerged dressed as an extreme. The insular player, who had tried a cross a minute earlier, repeated at the heart of the area. Arribas appeared there to define with his right foot and make it 1-1.

Morante, expelled



Carrión only changed Escandell for Marc at the break. He also started the second half with rhythm, especially thanks to Jairo’s rides down the left wing. It was, however, in an action to the right that Morante, midfielder for UD Ibiza, was sent off for a grab after a tremendous sprint by Delmás. The numerical superiority was not noted, however.

Sadiku tried to head in a cross from the right, but it went far. He shot De Blasis from the front with his left foot, easy for Germán’s hands. And then came the usual changes.

Carrión lined up Escandell, Pedro García, Farru, Kiko Olivas, Calero, Neskes, Tejera, Teddy, Albiar, Sanmartín and Ortuño for the last 30 minutes. As soon as the changes occurred, the referee forgave a clear penalty from Calero. On the other side of the field, Sanmartín shot powerfully from the edge of the field, and Germán caught it safely.

He had a one on one Tejera against the Ibizan goalkeeper. He tried to define through a Vaseline, but was unable to score. He also had a final one-on-one match with Adrián Sanmartín, but the Ibizan goalkeeper, one of the best of his team, saved with his leg.