Former president of the Supreme Court wrote a message to support a letter for democracy and harshly criticized the President of the Republic

Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Celso de Mello said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “mediocre”, “despicable” and has “aversion” to democracy. The statement appears in a very tough message addressed to Luiz Marrey, former secretary of the Civil House of São Paulo and former attorney general of Justice of the same state.

“Bolsonaro, in addition to his distorted vision of the world (‘Weltanschauung’), sustained and exposed by who he really is, lays bare before the Nation as a mediocre politician who, in addition to having a despicable autocratic spirit, also exposed himself, in fullness, in his governmental conduct, as the sad figure of a minor President, unaware of the ethical and constitutional limits that should guide the conduct of a true Head of State, capable of respecting the supreme authority of the Constitution of the Republic”he said.

Also according to the former minister, Bolsonaro uses “from the feeling of fear and the use of threat as unsuitable and illegitimate instruments of political action” and uses statements that “seem to slide dangerously into the swampy terrain of seditious words”.

“The fundamental value of ‘gravitas’ is missing. [personalidade ética]which was a noble quality demanded by the Romans in relation to those who exercised functions covered by the ‘cursus honorum’ [caminho das honras]. In reality, Bolsonaro — who constantly insinuates the possibility of a ‘coup d’État’ [golpe de estado]such is his deep aversion to the ethically superior idea of ​​constitutional democracy— he translates, in his political trajectory, the image of a ruler who is not, as he has never been, at the height of the position he holds, because he lacks presidential stature and a sense of statesmanship. , from ‘statesmanship’”, proceed.

