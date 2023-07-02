FC Cartagena is still waiting to close the deal for Aarón Escandell with UD Las Palmas. Paco Belmonte, president of FC Cartagena, gave the Canarian club until this Sunday to finalize the transfer of the Valencian goalkeeper for an amount close to 400,000 euros. The agreement was practically made on Friday, but the truth is that the situation is not entirely clear. And it is that Luis Helguera, sports director of UD Las Palmas, has not just given the go-ahead to the signing and, therefore, none of the three parties involved in the matter are certain that the outcome after several weeks of negotiation will be be satisfactory to all.

Belmonte could not have been more clear this Saturday, when before speaking at El Batel at the Hobbies United congress, he said that he would take the printer to his house on the beach, in Cala Flores, in case he had to print and sign the document of sale of the goalkeeper of Carcaixent. The hours have gone by and that signing is postponed and postponed, without UD Las Palmas taking the final step. Víctor Sánchez del Amo, the new albinegro coach, has asked Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis, sports director of Efesé, that if Escandell starts the preseason this Thursday with the rest of his teammates, it will be to stay.

Thus, Cartagena is not yet focused on finding a replacement for Escandell, since it is not even 100% clear that he will be transferred to UD Las Palmas. The name of the veteran goalkeeper Andrés Fernández, who is not going to renew his contract with Huesca, has been associated with Efesé for a month, but the truth is that today there is not even a negotiation with the Murcian goalkeeper, 36 years and former Mallorca, Osasuna, Porto, Granada and Villarreal. What’s more, the Alcantarilla goalkeeper does already handle an offer from Albacete. He has it on the table.

Belmonte and Breis prefer to wait. Before going for a goalkeeper, you have to resolve the Escandell issue. And in the event that the Valencian is finally transferred to UD Las Palmas, the name of Andrés Fernández is not the only one written on Belmonte and Breis’ agenda. There are four or five other options for the albinegra goal, apart from Andrés Fernández, which would be explored as soon as it was necessary to find a guarantee replacement for Escandell.