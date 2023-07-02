The Lords of the Rings: Gollum it is for all intents and purposes one of the most unsuccessful titles in the history of video gamesat least in terms of critical and public reception.

The launch of the title set in Middle Earth it was so unsuccessful that Daedalic Entertainmentthe team that dealt with the development of the aforementioned video game, has announced a significant change for the future of the company

Daedalic Entertainment has indeed announced that the internal department dedicated to the development of video games will close. The studio, therefore, will not develop video games in the future and will focus exclusively on publication of titles edited by external partners.

This, unfortunately, means that Daedalic’s in-house game development department – ​​numbering at least 25 employees – will be fired. The study, in a statement, said the following:

We value every single member of our team and it’s important to us that the transition goes as smoothly as possible. Therefore, we will support our former employees in finding new opportunities.

As previously reported, Daedalic Entertainment was working on another Lord of the Rings game which development started in 2022. Given the ongoing internal restructuring of the studio, the project in question has been cancelled.

In any case, this will have no direct impact on Surviving Deponiawhich was announced in June, as the game is being developed by the external studio AtomicTorch. Daedalic will act as co-developer and will contribute to the creative part of the work.