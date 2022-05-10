Adalberto Carrasquilla, the Panamanian who became Efesé’s player-franchise in 2019, carried out this Tuesday the largest transfer in the history of the Albinegro club. The American team of the Houston Dynamo executed this afternoon the purchase option on the soccer player, which is around two million euros, according to sources close to the player consulted by LA VERDAD. This operation far exceeds the sale of goalkeeper Rubén Martínez to Málaga, closed at 1.2 million in 2010. This move, incidentally, consolidates Cartagena as a selling club since its return to professional football.

Cartagena and the Houston Dynamo thus agreed on the transfer of the 23-year-old Panamanian midfielder. In the statement, neither Albinegros nor Americans specify the price of the transfer. Sources from the Albinegro club ruled out giving details of the operation, but others close to the footballer, consulted by this newspaper, assured that it is “somewhat higher” than a million and a half and that it is “around” two million.

Carrasquilla arrived in the US league last summer, when Cartagena and Houston agreed on several conditions for the player’s loan until June 30. This agreement included a purchase option to be executed within the maximum term of that date. It must be remembered that the absolute international for Panama arrived at the Albinegro club in the summer of 2019 on loan from the Panamanian team Tauro. Then, Cartagena competed in Second B.

The explosion of the player led Paco Belmonte’s board to buy him as property only a few months later, in November 2019. At that time, Efesé paid 300,000 euros to Tauro, the footballer signed a contract until 2025 and three clauses of different termination: 5, 7 and 10 million euros, depending on whether the Albinegro team competed in Second B, Second or First Division, respectively.

The international for Panama became one of the greatest talents remembered in recent times in Cartagena soccer. Carrasquilla exploded and was the great revelation in the season of promotion to Second. His landing in professional football last season went from more to less until he stopped counting for coach Luis Carrión. The ‘Coco’ was quite far from his best level in what was his debut in European professional football.

All parties agreed to a loan, last summer, to the Houston Dynamo. There, Carrasquilla has gone from less to more and in this new course he is playing it all in the MLS. He is important in the game, in assists and even in goals. He also maintains good feelings in the Panama team, where he is already a fixture, and he maintains a good lineup in the American league. That is why Houston executed the clause. The ‘Coco’ signed a contract until 2024, with the option of being extended for one more season.

In his moments of greatest brilliance, the name of Carrasquilla was always on the lips of great affiliates of Spain, on the radar of Valladolid and the interest of the Bulgarian Ludogorets and the Belgian Anderlecht was received. And in January 2021 an offer of 1.5 million euros from Huesca was rejected. Álex Martín, Santisteban, Jurado and David Andújar have already left money in Efesé’s coffers. The Panamanian has now broken the record.