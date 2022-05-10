Hockey Olympic goldsmith Säteri absorbs energy from the World Cup home crowd: “This is a great opportunity for us”

The good-natured goalie trio of lions has been carved in stone in Tampere.

Tampere

Paint cannon Patrik Lainetta was not seen at his home in Tesoma on Tuesday, but there was a spicy NHL spice at the gathering of the Finnish hockey national team at the ice rink in the Tampere suburbs.

NHL players confirmed in World Championship of Lions introduced themselves, accompanied by gold medalist in Olympic tournament Harri Säteri.

Säteri, who excelled at the Olympic Games in Beijing, kind of culminated in the rest of his season after moving from KHL’s Sibir Novosibirsk to the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

The climax was a rough start to six games as the NHL throw-in Arizona season ended in the regular season.

Although the NHL sky in Arizona was thirsty, Säteri, who experienced a wide range of hockey skills as a 32-year-old hockey player, did not take the stress of being an underdog.

“The NHL was well prepared for the World Cup to get to play the league games. It must have had a positive effect, ”Säteri told Tesoma.

The rest of the post-Olympic tournament at KHL would have been in the footsteps of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Säteri, who has previously played nine NHL games in the Florida Panthers, was maintained in the heat of Phoenix.

Lions the final World Cup line-up is still partly covered in gauze. The first World Cup passes will be stamped in Tampere on Thursday.

Head coach Jukka Jalosen and GM Jere Lehtisen the selection radar flashes most likely Mikael Granlundin The relegation of the Nashville Predators in the quarterfinals against Colorado with a direct loss of 0-4.

Granlund is likely to momentize the line-up of the Lions’ attack, but Finland’s goalkeeper choices have been set in stone, especially when Nashville’s absolute No. 1 goalkeeper Hair Saros injured at the end of the regular season.

Saros is nominated for Best Goalkeeper of the NHL Season.

Säteri, the ace guard of the Lions at last year’s World Championships Jussi Olkinuora and the third hammer part adapts without bending Frans Tuohimaa are a good-natured and skilled goalie trio for the World Cup ice.

“We have known each other for a long time. It is an excited feeling to get to work with them, ”Säteri said.

When Finland hosts hockey championships, the talk will inevitably come under the pressure of a favorite. As an Olympic winner, it is impossible to avoid them.

The damper rotates the setting to positive.

“For us as a team, this is a great opportunity. It is necessary to absorb all the energy from the home audience and avoid taking unnecessary extra pressure. ”