Edwin Cardona: the best memes after a positive breathalyzer test

Colombian soccer player Edwin Ardona, 29, who plays for the Argentine Racing Club, registered 1.81 grams of alcohol in his blood at a traffic control, more than three times higher than the level allowed for a private driver, reported Thursday a police part.

The vehicular control was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday in the charming neighborhood of Madero Port, bordering the financial center of the Argentine capital, reported the City Traffic Police.

After far exceeding the limit of 0.5 grams/liter allowed to drive in Buenos Aires, the police seized his vehicle and withheld his driver’s license, specifying that he will have to take a course to get it back.

Cardona “acted correctly throughout the procedure. There was no resistance,” the statement said.

