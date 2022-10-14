Saturday, October 15, 2022
Piqué and Clara Chía Martí prepare a plan that Shakira will not like

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 14, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Clara Chía reacts when asked about Shakira and Piqué
Photo:

Screenshot video ‘Telecinco’, Instagram Gerard PiquÃ©

The separation of the footballer and the Colombian continues to give something to talk about.

Gerard Piqué He does not have a good present in his personal life and in that of a footballer, since the fans blame him for a goal in Barcelona’s 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League and if name continues to sound on the subject of separation with Shakira.

The defender warns that he is making a new life, this time next to Clara Chia Martiwhom he met because she worked in one of his companies.

See also  Michael Jordan's latest shirt with the Bulls is up for auction: it is worth 5 million

(President of the Hunting Federation is killed by a buffalo he wanted to hunt)
(Shakira will be one of the stars invited to the World Cup in Qatar)

What is the OBJETIVE?

It is said in Spain that the couple is already planning to move in, that Piqué has already confirmed that he bought a mansion to go live with his new love.

What is noted is that said house is close to that of the Colombian singer and that they would have done it in order to annoy her.

Everything changed from one moment to another, because it was known that Piqué and Chía Martí would live in the soccer player’s bachelor apartment, something that no longer seems very real.

It is indicated, by the journalist, George Martin, that the purchase was millionaire and that very soon they will move.

Meanwhile, the lawyers for each party continue to work on the separation of assets and the custody of the children, Sasha and Milan, something that will be very long.

See also  The European delegation plans visits to the 'zero zones' of the lagoon


(OnlyFans model talks about the controversial photo with Santa Fe players)
(Nairo Quintana, against the ropes: former head of Arkea is dispatched for tramadol)

Sports

