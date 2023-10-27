New chapter in the Edwin Arrieta murder case. The program ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ has had exclusive access to the final forensic report of the Colombian surgeon’s autopsy. The data in the document comes to light just a few hours after it became known that the Thai Prosecutor’s Office accused Daniel Sancho of premeditated murder, concealment of a corpse and theft of documents, as established by the police in their first hypothesis.

The surgeon’s autopsy concludes that the cause of death cannot be determined. Therefore, after three inconclusive reports, the reason for Edwin Arrieta’s death remains a mystery. In fact, the forensic experts in charge of performing the autopsy consider that the mortal remains of Edwin Arrieta “should be examined by more forensic doctors” to shed light on the case.

Furthermore, the report establishes that the cuts on the body were made with sharp objects, causing death within a period of between 24 and 48 hours. That is, he did not suffer instant death.

Although the report still does not determine the exact reason for Edwin Arrieta’s death, it does detail how the surgeon’s remains were found little by little: “The police found a remains of a man that was a hip whose legs had been amputated and It was cut at the waist. So only the hip and genitals remained,” the forensic report states.

Along the same lines as Daniel Sancho declared in the reconstruction of the events, the report tries to recreate the moment of Edwin Arrieta’s death: “Daniel Sancho hit Edwin Arrieta in a very severe way, hitting him in the vital organs until causing his death. “He dared to use two knives and a saw that the accused had prepared in advance,” concludes the opinion on the surgeon’s death, still leaving several questions about the case.