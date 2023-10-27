The tour de force overseas

With the last United States Grand Prix, Formula 1 kicked off a commitment to three consecutive weekends all scheduled on the American continent. After Austin, the Circus will be on stage this weekend in Mexicoand then move to the heart of Latin America next week in Brazil, on the circuit of Interlagos. However, the last two events mentioned will not start with the underdogs for Oscar Piastri.

The challenges in Mexico

The Australian, making his debut as an official Formula 1 driver this season, has in fact had to deal with circuits never tested before in other categories, including those that will arrive in the next few days between Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Interviewed by speedcafe.comPiastri first focused on the route ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’which unlike the previous Austin GP will welcome F1 without the Sprint race format: “It will be a brand new trackso it will be an experience – commented – going back to a normal weekend, we’ll have a lot more time to practice and hopefully get some back-to-back laps. I hope it’s a little more structured for me and that I can go into qualifying and the race a little more up to speed. Mexico, due to the altitude, it presents another challenge. Obviously there’s a lot less downforce there, so I don’t know if that will help us that much, and I don’t really know if the track will be bumpy or smooth. The car in Austin was a pleasant surprise, on a rather bumpy circuit and with a fair number of low-speed corners, so much so that we were still competitive. We hope we can achieve good results.”

All unknown

Unlike this weekend, in Brazil instead, we will return to the Sprint race, a regulation that pushes rookie drivers to learn the characteristics of the track more quickly. However, as in the case of Mexico City, Interlagos also represents a real unknown for the 23-year-old: “I really don’t know anything about these leads – he remarked – I took a ride on the simulator, but they will be completely new, and in Brazil, with the Sprint, it will be a challenge. I also don’t know how the performance of our car will be“.