Dozens of people who are part of the unions of the Sectorial Board of Education (CC.OO., ANPE, CSIF and UGT) have locked themselves in the Territorial Area Directorate of Madrid-Capital this morning to protest “the lack of attention ” about the demands they have made throughout the year, among which the reduction in teaching hours for teachers or the equalization of salaries with other communities stand out.

This has been reported by the CC.OO union. to Europa Presswho explained that the decision was made due to “the lack of will” of the regional government in “meet the demands”. “The proposals presented so far by the Minister of Education, Science and Universities, Emilio Viciana, are insufficient and very slow in their application,” indicated the general secretary of Education of Madrid of CC.OO., Isabel Galvín.

About thirty people are participating in the running of the bulls under the motto ‘For teachers, for public education’, as reflected in one of the banners that accompanies them. The unions have argued that this is another step in their fight “for decent working conditions for teachers and quality public education.”

This action occurred after the meetings that took place this morning in the five Territorial Area Directorates of the region between representatives of the unions and members of the Ministry of Education. Furthermore, they are framed in a context of collective protests, following the strikes and demonstrations carried out by teachers in the last two months.

Common claims

The demands are not new, but have been repeated for more than a year due to the lack of understanding between the teachers’ representatives and the Ministry of Education. Thus, the unions demand the reduction of school hours, so that it spends from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Secondary and from 25 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Primary; freedom of choice of working hours by educational centers and salary equalization with the rest of the autonomous communities.

Regarding the first of them, the reduction in school hours, the counselor of the branch presented a proposal to reduce it in Secondary until 7 p.m. starting next year and until 6 p.m. in September 2028. However, so far the possibility of lowering the Primary level has not been put on the table, which represents a red line for the unions.

Regarding the second, the unions are protesting the measure announced in September by the president of the regional government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in which he detailed that newly built public schools should have a mandatory split day. A proposal that Viciana expanded a month later for those centers that want to incorporate the first and second years of ESO in their centers. The unions consider that this decision between one type of day or another should remain in the hands of the school councils.

Furthermore, other repeated requests throughout these months are the reduction of ratios for better attention to students; the provision of the space necessary to care for diversity and implementation of a shock plan against bureaucracy that allows teachers to focus on their teaching work.

“The confinement represents an act of determination and commitment and we expect responses commensurate with the situation from the government of the Community of Madrid,” Galvín mentioned.