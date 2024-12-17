Caution among insurers after learning of the new conditions to renew Muface. Asisa has been the first of the three that currently provide health coverage to evaluate the Government’s initiative, which contemplates an improvement in the rate of 33.5% over three years, valuing “the effort made to the administration.” The company is thus open to renewing once it studies the specifications and analyzes all the factors that arise for the mutual system.

“Asisa has always had the will to reach an agreement that guarantees the viability and sustainability of the model in the medium and long term,” the group comments. In the statement sent after learning of the proposal, they specify that they will analyze in detail the document which, in their opinion, must take into account, in addition to financing, other imbalances such as the demographic factor, coverage or the offer of services, something that can only be evaluate with detailed knowledge of the content of the concert.

“We are convinced that the survival and stability of administrative mutualism is necessary for the correct functioning of the entire National Health System (SNS),” they emphasize, while emphasizing that it is the “only alternative reference” to the management model. direct and, therefore, urge to evaluate possible alternatives and reforms that make public health sustainable.

The improvement is less than the Adeslas proposal

On the side of SegurCaixa Adeslas, owned 50% equally by Mutua Madrileña and CaixaBank, assures that they will wait to make a statement on the matter until they know the offer included in the Official State Gazette (BOE) before taking a position. However, they are critical of the decision taken by the Government. “Even recognizing the effort made in the previous tender, it is several percentage points below the proposal that we have transferred to the Administration where, as we have always been explaining, our objective is to stop assuming losses,” they defend.

Likewise, another of SegurCaixa’s complaints comes from the deadlines. The current agreement contemplates the years 2025, 2026 and 2027, compared to the 2025 and 2026 stipulated in the initial proposal. “From the first moment we have reiterated that the new tender should be for a maximum of two years to avoid unforeseen events and unforeseen costs, as has happened with the current agreement with which we have had a very negative experience of large losses,” they emphasize.