Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:36



Updated 10:01 p.m.

The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has replaced the company awarded several lots of the school cafeteria service that breached the contract, according to complaints received through the directors of the centers and after being analyzed by the Ministry.

The new companies will offer the dining service starting Monday, so that students have not seen this service interrupted at any time. Education will assume the possible update of menu prices that could occur due to the emergency hiring of these new companies, to ensure the continuity of the service and that it does not impact families.

The Ministry opened an administrative file against this successful company ten days ago and proposed the suspension of the provision of the service due to the non-compliance detected. The file is still being processed.