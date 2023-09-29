With a name like Apocalypse Manufacturing, you know that this company does not do half work. Especially when the custom pickups have names like ‘The HellFire’, ‘The Juggernaut’, ‘The Dark Horse’ and ‘The Sinister 6’. For the first time, Apocalypse is taking a step into the world of electric pick-ups. The dramatic names will remain with the EVs. This is the Rivian R1T Apocalypse Nirvana.

Compared to the standard pickup, the Nirvana gets an insane body kit. You would think the inspiration comes from Smells Like Teen Spirit. But no, the pickup is inspired by the Marco Simone Golf Club. The tournament called the Ryder Cup is now held on this golf course. We think the golf theme is reflected in the grass green color and the hilly structure of the hood.

Anyway, the green coating is made of Kevlar to protect the Rivian from scratches and rust. The Apocalypse Nirvana also wants to go off-roading. This is possible thanks to a lift kit, a ‘dynamic computer-controlled chassis’ and gigantic 38-inch off-road tires. In addition, there is a new roll cage, tubular side steps and skid plates at the front and rear.

Specifications of the Rivian R1T Apocalypse Nirvana

Apocalypse says the Rivian R1T Nirvana is the company’s “most ambitious project yet.” The drivetrain remains the same, by the way. Probably a good thing, because with a power of 846 hp and a torque of 1,231 Nm, there is no shortage of power. It can travel 563 kilometers on a single charge and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds.

The Nirvana is 2.3 meters wide and 5.4 meters long. This means the length remains the same and the pick-up has become 22 centimeters wider. The entire package of the Apocalypse Nirvana together – including Rivian R1T – costs $ 150,000. This amounts to approximately 140,000 euros.