The Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Employment has launched a computer platform for the detection of dyslexia and the improvement of specific linguistic skills in learning reading and writing in Primary education students. This platform, called ‘Dytective’, allows the risk of dyslexia to be detected through online multimedia games played by the student. In addition, it automatically generates personalized multimedia exercises to improve reading and writing.

The Ministry has 20,000 licenses of this platform for students and their families, and unlimited licenses for educational guidance professionals. The investment in this project is 120,000 euros.

The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, explained that “this type of technological educational resources makes it possible to guarantee access, permanence and success in the educational system for these students.” Marín met this Friday with the president of the Association of Dyslexia and Other Learning Difficulties of the Region of Murcia, Adixmur, Silvia López, and her board of directors. Tomorrow, October 8, is International Dyslexia Day.

Among the measures implemented by the Ministry is a screening for the early detection of students with learning difficulties, which is carried out in the third year of Primary School, and in which 13,000 students participated last year. Furthermore, all students who have specific educational support needs have a Personalized Action Plan (PAP), which allows them to organize the resources and measures that respond to their needs.

Marín highlighted that “the Ministry develops a set of initiatives to guarantee an educational response adjusted to the needs of students with learning difficulties in general, and with dyslexia in particular. Specifically, this year, more than 14,000 students with specific educational support needs, derived from an attention or learning disorder, are studying Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate education, of which more than 5,000 have dyslexia.

Another line of action for students with dyslexia is the ‘Prevention and intervention program for difficulties in reading-writing and reading comprehension’, aimed at students enrolled in first and second grade. Last year, 7,600 students participated in this initiative, and this year the participation of 8,000 new students is expected.

Evaluation in Early Childhood students



Education has a protocol for the early detection and intervention of students with learning difficulties with the aim of planning the educational response and assessing the necessary resources sufficiently in advance. The preventive plan began last school year and will extend until the 2024-2025 academic year. This program is developed in the third year of the second cycle of Early Childhood Education (5 years) and incorporates the evaluation of basic pre-instrumental skills and indicators of possible difficulty in learning. The teaching teams continue this initiative in the first and second years of Primary.

Likewise, in the third year of Primary Education, during the first quarter a test is carried out with the students who have been referred for psycho-pedagogical evaluation, as well as with the students with whom preventive intervention has been carried out during the first cycle of Primary and who were detected in Early Childhood, and in the first year of ESO an additional questionnaire is carried out that will evaluate the cognitive abilities of the students.

The Department also has materials that help teachers improve the educational response to students with dyslexia, such as the ‘English teaching guide for students with dyslexia and other difficulties’ (2018) or the ‘Guide for school success for students with dyslexia’. dyslexia’ (2019), which include guidance for families.

In addition, the Community has a specific educational and psycho-pedagogical guidance team for specific learning difficulties and ADHD, made up of counselors, community services teachers and therapeutic pedagogy teachers.