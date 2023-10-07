Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Hesse’s Prime Minister Rhein (CDU) would like to look for common points with all democratic parties. The CDU is way ahead in the polls.

Wiesbaden – One day before Hesse election on Sunday (October 8th) the CDU about Prime Minister Boris Rhine calculate the best chances of a successful election evening. The Christian Democrats were clearly in first place in the last surveys and beyond 30 percent. For Rhine it would be the first triumph in a state election. In 2018, his predecessor Volker Bouffier led the CDU in the election campaign. After his resignation last year, Rhein heads the cabinet in Wiesbaden. In the event of an election victory, the Prime Minister does not only want to hold talks with the current coalition partner.

Hesse election: Prime Minister Rhine open to talks with the Greens, SPD and FDP

Rhein announced that both representatives of the Greensas well as from SPD and FDP want to speak – the CDU should get the most votes in the election on Sunday. Since 2013, the CDU has governed Hesse with the Greens as junior partner. An alliance that, from the Prime Minister’s point of view, has proven itself, but should therefore not be set in stone. “But I think democrats have to be able to connect with one another, and that’s why we would of course be willing to talk to the Social Democrats and the FDP,” said Rhein in an interview with the Welt television station.

With a view to exploratory talks and coalition negotiations, the Prime Minister added that it was about finding common points: “Where can you implement most of your policies and with whom it fits best?” Discussions with the AfD However, Rhine categorically ruled out. With regard to the party The leftwhich according to the latest surveys has to worry about entering the state parliament anyway, the CDU has made an incompatibility decision.

The Prime Minister did not say whether Rhein would also want to speak to representatives of the Free Voters if they succeeded in entering parliament.

Asylum policy as a sticking point in explorations? Rhine demands compliance with the Dublin Agreement

A sticking point in the negotiations could be the Hessian state government’s stance on migration policy. SPD top candidate and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has recently been repeatedly criticized by representatives of the Union parties because of their line on asylum policy.

But there are also differences between the CDU and the Greens in Hesse. It wasn’t until July that there was a clinch in the current coalition. Prime Minister Rhine spoke in an interview with the Picture on Sunday for nationwide border controls. His deputy Tarek Al-Wazir (Alliance90/The Greens) rejected the proposal as “fundamentally wrong”. Hesse’s head of government now called for stronger enforcement of the Dublin rule to Die Welt. “If someone has already been to another European country, then they can no longer make the claim in Germany,” said Rhein.

Around 4.3 million eligible voters in Hesse are called on Sunday to elect a new state parliament. The polling stations are open until 6 p.m. There is then an initial forecast and projections. The preliminary one The final result should be late Sunday evening or Monday night to be expected. (fd)