The deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said see “a very strong connection between what is happening in Argentina and what happened in Brazil in 2018”. He is in the country to accompany the right-wing candidate, Javier Milei. The information is from Clarin.

Eduardo praised Milei and said that “politicians are always one during the elections, but afterwards there are others, but the only one who seems different from all this caste is Milei”.

Eduardo also published in his profile on Instagram a video with the vice-presidential candidate on Milei’s ticket, Victoria Villarruel. “God grant that their election will take place today. If not, it will certainly be in the 2nd round”said the deputy.