IN THE STRAIGHTend of the electoral process in the Mexico state The PRI is not only at stake in next Sunday’s elections for its permanence, but also for its future in the face of the 2024 presidential elections.

but also in Brunette And in the government of the 4T the cards are cast: if Edomex does not win forcefully, the main affected will be Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s favorite “corcholata”.

That’s why the governor Alfredo del Mazoand the head of government Claudia Sheinbaumthey stepped on the gas in the last two weeks to create the perceptions of a dead heat and a comfortable victory.

Historically, the largest vote in Edomex occurred in 2011, when Euviel Avilahe won with just over 3 million votes; in 2017 of the Mallet with 2 million, and before, in 2005, Enrique Penawith 1.8 million.

In this 2013 the great challenge will be abstentionismwhich is estimated between 35 and 50%, hence if the Alianza candidate goes for Mexico, Alejandra del Moral, wants to win, she must get the apathetic to vote.

And this is where the commitments of the PAN and the PRD, where the first, represented by Enrique Vargas, promised a million votes, and the second, led by Jesús Zambrano, 500 thousand.

The strength of the brunette Delfina GomezIt is in the largest and most popular areas: Ecatepec, where one million voters live, Neza, which contributes 800,000, Chalco, with 600,000, and Chimalhuacán, with another 600,000, where Del Moral You must apply a containment strategy.

Del Mazo knows it and quietly began, along with Del Moral, a strategy to get out less overwhelmed there by approaching union leaders and the provision of protectors of the vote on Sunday.

A budget of about 75 million pesos to disperse four representatives of the PRI in the nearly 30,000 voting booths that will be installed throughout the state.

Two owners and two substitutes will appear, something like thousand 500 people in total, that they will have the responsibility of operating as guardians of the vote, especially in those four demarcations.

In parallel, conversations have been held with the leaders of the most influential unions in Edomex: the Sole of Workers of the Powers, Municipalities and Decentralized Institutions; that of Teachers at the Service of the State, and that of the Workers of the Institute of Social Security of the State of Mexico and Municipalities.

The first to lead Herminio Cahuebrings together approximately 300 thousand people, the second headed by Marco Aurelio Carbajal close to 100 thousand and the third headed by Víctor Manuel Magaña around more than 600 thousand.

THE ELECTIONS OF Edomex They will be the most cared for in memory. In addition to the 150,000 PRI guards, four for each of the 30,000 polling booths that will be installed, the state government, within the scope of its responsibilities, will act as an aid to the electoral authority. Governor Del Mazo will facilitate the presence of the public force this Sunday to prevent illegal practices and disturbances on election day, such as theft of ballot boxes, threats, hauling, double votes, etc.

THE MEN OF the cassocks They will also be very aware of the process this Sunday. The Catholic Church already has a whole device in place to take care of the elections and denounce irregularities that occur in and around the polling stations. The front is headed by Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi and the archbishops of Toluca, Raúl Gómez González, and that of Tlalnepantla, José Antonio Fernández Hurtado. The battery of prelates that will accompany the crusade to defend the vote is made up of the bishops of Atlacomulco Juan Odilón Martínez García, of Nezahualcóyotl Héctor Luis Morales Sánchez, of Cuautitlán Efraín Mendoza Cruz, of Ecatepec Roberto Domínguez Couttolenc, of Teotihuacán Guillermo Francisco Escobar Galicia Juan Manuel Mancilla Sánchez from Texcoco, Víctor René Rodríguez Gómez from Valle de Chalco and Carlos Ramírez Rossano from Tenancingo.

IN MORENA THEY KNOWthat a high participation reduces the possibility of victory for Delfina Gómez, so the threats are on the surface. There are versions that Horacio Duarte, the coordinator of the Morenista campaign, threatens to make the “Edomex Real Estate Cartel” known, which he says is ten times larger than that of the Benito Juárez PAN mayor’s office. He threatens to go public if PRI members and PAN members come out to defend and operate on election day. The real estate scandal would involve Governor Del Mazo himself, the candidate Del Moral, the coordinator of local PRI deputies Elías Rescala, the PAN deputy Anuar Azar and the former municipal president of Huixquilucan Enrique Vargas. The morenista steamroller demands a free hand.

TRADITIONALLY THE CALL“Corredor Azul”, which is dominated by the PAN, is the most sensitive to abstentionism. It is made up of Cuatitlán, Tlalnepantla, Atizapán, Naucalpan and Huixquilucan. It is a bastion that represents just over 600,000 votes, the vast majority of the middle class that does not sympathize with Morena or with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is the other antagonistic belt to that of Ecatepec, Neza, Chalco and Chimalhuacán. There in that corridor is where the Mexican leader of the blue and white Enrique Vargas pledged strong support for Alejandra del Moral. Let’s see if it happens, because many say that the politician is upset, aggrieved because the PRI and the government of Del Mazo did not comply with the agreements to cede the position to Alejandra and that for this reason in recent weeks he applied a strategy of ” sloping shoulders”, which of course he categorically denies.

ANOTHER STRATEGIC BELT It is the so-called “north of the state”, made up of the communities of Temoaya, Jiquipilco, Ixtlahuaca, San Felipe del Progreso and Villa Victoria, it is a PRI bastion, the area where some Otomi and Mazahuas communities are settled, representing almost 400,000 votes. Another key region for Alejandra and Delfina is the one adjacent to Arcelia, in Guerrero, and Huetamo, in Michoacán, demarcations controlled by some criminal groups such as La Familia and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel: Tejopilco, Luvianos and Tlatlaya.

AND PRECISELY IS THE possibility of meddling by organized crime in next Sunday’s elections in the State of Mexico possible? We saw it in the 2021 elections in Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, Colima, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Zacatecas, and more recently in Tamaulipas and Aguascalientes. It is always a possibility, although in this case there would be a commitment not to put their hands in. It could be?

We recommend you read:

The other Edomex laboratory: anti-AMLO criticism went to the right

The PRI on the brink of the abyss

Argentine debt

The president’s defeat

#Edomex #shot