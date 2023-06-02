The economic crisis as a result of the pandemic ended up taking away 1,300 family micro-enterprises in the Community. This is highlighted by the report on ‘Family Business in the Region of Murcia, evolution 2019-2021’ presented this Friday by the Mare Nostrum Family Business Chair. This negative evolution of the smallest mercantile companies causes a drop of 4.3% in the total number of active family businesses.

However, the most important thing is the 8.5% increase in terms of larger SMEs and large companies. So, as a consequence, it has brought with it a total increase of 3.2% in the employment figures, as well as 4.7% in the generation of gross added value (VAB).

This regional work, which is carried out every two years, analyzes information from 14,633 commercial companies, 10,372 micro-enterprises and 4,261 SMEs and large companies. The contribution of the family business to the economy of the Region of Murcia in 2021 materializes in 28,522 companies (87% of the total) that employ 208,000 people (77% of employment) and generate 72% of private GVA.

«The pandemic has caused the disappearance mainly of micro-enterprises that have not been able to generate resources to face the increase in debt. However, the family business is recovering dynamism, since 9 out of 10 new companies are family-based. In addition, the new family businesses are characterized by a better financial balance and profitability”, pointed out the director of the Chair and coordinator of the research, Ángel Meroño. Also participating in the presentation ceremony were the territorial director of CaixaBank in the Region of Murcia, Olga García; the president of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Carlos Egea; and the president of the Association of Family Businesses of the Region of Murcia (Amefmur), José María Tortosa.

It is especially noteworthy that despite the greater corporate disappearance, up to 7,000 more jobs have been created. Their results have also improved, with the GVA they generate growing by almost five points. Therefore, they have experienced an increase in their dimension. However, relative growth has been higher in non-family businesses, so the contribution of corporate family businesses to the economy has fallen slightly in terms of employment (1.8 points) and private GVA (2.3 points).

With respect to economic-financial behavior, there is a global convergence between family and non-family businesses. In the former, long-term debt increases by 44.3%, which allows it to improve its financial balance by 32.1% and maintain its best situation. Despite the increase in employment productivity in the family business (3.9%), it still presents a lower situation than the non-family business. Improvements in professionalization continue to be necessary to gain competitiveness. The differences in the financial cost have also been reduced due to their reduction in family members and the increase in non-family members.