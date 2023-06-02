Update/with videoThe desire of the Netherlands to buy dozens of Swiss Leopard 1 tanks to supply to Ukraine does not seem to be going ahead. The Swiss parliament has torpedoed a bill that would allow shipments of Swiss war material via via to Ukraine.



The Netherlands wanted to buy dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from a Swiss company to deliver to Ukraine. Permission from the Swiss government was still required. A bill, the ‘Lex Ukraine’, had been drafted in the lower house of the Swiss parliament to allow other countries to supply Swiss arms to Ukraine. However, that proposal was rejected in a session of both chambers.

Swiss law does not allow weapons to be supplied to countries at war. That is why, for example, Germany is not allowed to supply Swiss ammunition for Leopard tanks it previously purchased to Ukraine. The bill was supposed to make an exception to the rule, but it didn't make it.

Among the opponents were the Swiss Greens and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. Both feared that the proposal would jeopardize Swiss neutrality and bring the country too close to the NATO military alliance.

Switzerland, which cherishes its traditional neutrality, keeps out of conflict with Russia and Ukraine as much as possible. It therefore basically blocks the export of weapons intended for Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the Netherlands announced that it would purchase ‘at least’ one hundred Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks for Ukraine together with Germany and Denmark. Those modernized tanks had to come from German industry. According to the Ministry of Defense, the previously announced deliveries will continue. “These tanks come from different countries from different manufacturers,” said a spokesman.

The Swiss company Ruag should provide part of that number. A solution is being sought for this. "It is important that we support Ukraine as much as possible. That remains our goal, together with our international partners. We are in consultation with Switzerland about this, alternatives will be looked at if necessary. We are not anticipating those talks."

The Leopard 1 is a somewhat older tank than the showpiece Leopard 2, of which Ukraine has also received dozens. Nevertheless, Kyiv can use them well in the fight against attacker Russia. Especially now that Ukraine wants to launch a counterattack.

The German government has announced that the country is sending fourteen Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine (video):

