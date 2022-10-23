Seven people were arrested after having kidnapped two people in the State of Mexico.

The above happened in two different operationsthat is, it was two different cases.

This was reported by the Agents of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) who achieved the rescue of two kidnapping victims and the arrest of seven people investigated for these facts.

Between the kidnapping victims was a 31-year-old man, who according to police information, was deprived of his liberty last October 15 in the municipality of Chimalhuacán, Mexico state.

After not appearing, family of the victim He stated that he went to the corresponding instances to present a missing person reportand later received phone calls where an important sum of money was requested to be able to free the man.

Meanwhile, the other case corresponded to a minor who was kidnapped in the municipality of Ixtlahuaca, last Monday, October 17.

Research

In both cases, authorities of the Mexico state corresponding made the research In both cases after complaint of relatives.

The research carried out they found the location of the people alive and the detention of seven people.

In the case of the rescued man they were arrested: Abraham “N” 45 years old, Armando “N” 37 years old, Jorge Jaciel “N” 28 years old and Luis Ángel “N” 19 years old.

People arrested for these two kidnappings were presented before the Agent of the Public Ministry corresponding, who shall determine its legal situationhowever, they should be considered innocent until one is issued guilty verdict against him.