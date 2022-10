Former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero said he believed that former President Lula (PT) will win Brazil’s elections to become the region’s “most important leader”. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PT

Former Spanish President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero said he believed that the consolidation of leftist governments in Latin America “raises grounds for hope”, saying that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) still needs to win the elections. in Brazil to become the “most important leader” in the region.

With the sole exception of Costa Rica, where Rodrigo Chaves, of the Social Democratic Progress party, won the May elections, Latin America has seen left-wing candidates rise to the presidency in recent years: first in Peru, with Pedro Castillo; then Gabriel Boric in Chile, Xiomara Castro in Honduras and, more recently, Gustavo Petro in Colombia.

“I have well-founded hopes that this international political system, which at this moment is slipping down the slopes of violence, war, and non-cooperation, will recover on the side of Latin America, which needs Lula as its most important leader,” he declared and former Spanish socialist president, who ruled the country between 2004 and 2011, stating that he is still convinced that PT will beat President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round.