Diletta Leotta launches the podcast on mothers and motherhood

Diletta Leotta also scores as a mother waiting to give birth (we are in the sixth month of pregnancy). The showgirl is about to launch an ad hoc podcast. “I’m about to become a mother. And now how do I do it? Ok, don’t panic! To answer the thousands of questions I have in my head, I thought of a new podcast, which will be born on June 19th (to stay on the subject!) There will be chatter between friends and mothers, but not only”, he writes in a post on Instagram that anticipates the launch of the podcast to the sound of hash #amateurmom.

Diletta Leotta, Michelle Hunziker in the podcast and… in the delivery room

In the format Diletta Leotta will ask famous people for advice and suggestions on motherhood. Among the guests too Michelle Hunziker and the Lucchese soccer player and goalkeeper Alice Pignagnoli: “Alice was a professional soccer player and tells us an interesting aspect of being a mother by playing sports at a high level – Diletta told Corsera -. Now she is in her second pregnancy, but the first she experienced while playing, she is back on the field 100 days after giving birth, after losing 17 kilos in three months”. About the Hunziker: “Michelle fills the room with positivity, she told me she would accompany me to the delivery room to keep me company. She is a mother and a grandmother to be taken as an example”.

Diletta Leotta, last in the championship on Dazn. Then come back in September

The birth of the daughter of Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius (who should have been called Ophelia, but then… read here) as known, it should arrive in mid-August, perhaps on the 16th, the birthday of the queen of Serie A.

Speaking of football, the last weekend of the championship begins for Diletta: after telling the season to the microphones of Dazn, with the end of the tournament (won by Napoli) there will be time for Leotta for a little relaxation and a period of rest. Since the birth will be in late summer and the start of the next championship on the weekend of August 20th, fans of the Sicilian showigrl will probably have to wait a bit before seeing her again on the soccer fields. Not a lot though. “Hopefully I aim to “get back on the pitch” right away. Maybe not in August, but I guess so in September”he said in recent days to Corsera.

Read also

Elodie in a heart attack miniskirt: the singer and girlfriend of Iannone sexy as hell. And surprise announcement!

Subscribe to the newsletter

