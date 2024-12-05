Edoardo Bove, a 22-year-old Fiorentina player who collapsed unconscious and went into cardiac arrest against Inter Milan, will not be able to continue his football career in Italy if a subcutaneous defibrillator has to be implanted.

This is indicated by the Italian medical-sports regulations, included in the “Cardiological protocols for the evaluation of fitness for competitive sport”, which does not allow a footballer with a subcutaneous defibrillator to play in Serie A.

Mosaic of support from Fiorentina fans for Edoardo Bove in the cup match against Empoli Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

The midfielder has evolved positively and has no brain or heart damage. The Florence team has confirmed that the Italian has been able to leave the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is in the ICU, a department “that has a lower level of sensitivity”, as explained by the general director of Fiorentina Alessandro Ferrari.

According to the newspaper ‘La Reppublica’, the footballer had already given approval for the defibrillator implantation, and therefore could not continue with his sporting career in Italy. The operation to implant it, according to the newspaper, could be carried out this week, since the player already has his heart rate under control and only needs monitoring in that regard.

The ‘Fiore’ dedicated a banner of support to him this Wednesday in the match against Empoli, in the Tuscan derby in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup.



Banner of support for Edoardo Bove by the Fiorentina players and management against Empoli CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI / EFE

Bove’s case is very similar to that of Christian Eriksen, who could not continue with Inter Milan after suffering a similar episode at Euro 2020. In his case, a defibrillator was implanted that corrects any possible arrhythmia using small electrical shocks. The regulations are not as strict in other championships such as the English Premier League, in which the Danish midfielder currently plays with the Manchester United shirt.

The team of cardiologists at the Careggi University Hospital in Florence (north) is working to clarify the exact reason why he collapsed in the field. The rapid intervention of medical assistance, who had to resuscitate him in the ambulance, was key to keeping him alive.

