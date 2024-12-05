Pumpkin pie: an affordable and original recipe to surprise with a Christmas dessert

From the zucchini, melon or eggplant family, the pumpkin It is – along with watermelon – the largest fruit in the garden. Starting in March – and until the month of May if we hurry a little – the seeds can begin to be planted, but it will not be until September when they begin to be ready for harvesting, which can last well into November. We will know that the time has come because its color will be more intense, and its bark will be firmer and harder to the touch.

Nutritionally interesting and on the plate: six reasons to eat a lot of pumpkin in season

Properly stored – in dry, well-ventilated places with little humidity – they can be kept between three months and a whole year, depending on the variety and also the time in which we have collected them and the curing process: many farmers, before storing them , they leave them outdoors in a sunny place for three to four weeks.

Green, more or less intense orange or yellow, round, elongated or peanut-shaped, pumpkin is one of the quintessential autumn fruits. It is a very versatile fruit that we can taste in both sweet and savory dishes, in the form of creams, in soups, in puree as a garnish, jams for breakfasts and snacks, or combined with other vegetables to accompany rice or pasta.

Depending on the variety, simply roasted in the oven it is an exquisite dessert and the sugars it contains give it a very rich point of sweetness. It is also the base of angel hair, and the star ingredient of some of the most typical autumn and winter cakes. And of course, Christmas desserts and sweets.

In addition to being a wild card fruit – or a true protagonist – in countless dishes and recipes, pumpkin has many properties that make it a great ally for our health in the cold months:

It has antioxidant properties, thanks to the beta-carotene it contains, it can help prevent sun spots or wrinkles. And vitamin C and E are a shield against free radicals.

It is beneficial for our coronary health. By containing potassium and arginine, it can help control blood pressure, as well as LDL cholesterol.

It has positive properties for vision as it contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which can help prevent macular degeneration.

It is good for the immune system, due to its high content of vitamins and minerals, whose benefits we can extract not only from the flesh of its fruit, its seeds are also a nutrient bomb.

So if you don’t want to do without sweets this Christmas, you love the flavor and texture of pumpkin and you want a healthy and homemade dessert to enjoy with family, friends or to treat yourself, take note of this pumpkin pie that invites you to repeat.

Although making the base can be a little more entertaining – especially if it is the first time you are faced with shortcrust pastry – the rest is very simple and does not require much time in the kitchen.

Contrast of flavors: sweet and spicy

For a cake with servings for eight people we will need the following ingredients: approximately 130 grams of whole spelled flour and oat flour – you can use normal wheat flour, but this mixture gives very good results -, 150 grams of unsalted butter , a pinch of brown sugar and salt (between 2 and 5 grams) for the dough, three eggs and a yolk (we will use one for the dough and the others, together with the yolk, for the filling), about 500 grams of pumpkin puree, 120 grams of whipping cream, a little cinnamon (4 grams), ginger (3 grams), nutmeg (0.5 g) and cloves (0.5 g) and 140 grams of brown sugar or panela .

The first thing we have to do is bake our pumpkin, mash the puree and let it drain completely so that there is no water left inside. The puree can be left overnight in a colander. There is no trick to roasting it, cut it in half and we will know that it is ready when it is very tender.





The dough can be left made the day before, because it needs to rest. To make the dough, we will cut the butter – it must be very cold – into cubes. In a food processor we grind it together with the flours, egg, salt and sugar. If you want to do everything manually, it is also possible but you must have very cold hands at all times or use a fork. If it is dry, you can add a little cold water until you achieve the desired consistency. It must be given a flat and round shape, we cover it with paper film and we reserve at least half an hour in the refrigerator. Better more time.

Once the rest times have been respected, we preheat the oven to 200ºC and while we are greasing a curly cake mold (between 24 and 26 cm) with butter. With a greaseproof or non-stick paper under the dough, we spread it with a rolling pin until the dough is between 3 and 4 centimeters. We are going to line the mold with the dough – we will cut out all the excess dough. Now, we are going to prick it all over its surface with a fork, and then we will cover it with baking paper and place ceramic baking weights or some legumes such as beans or chickpeas on top.

We bake it for 10 minutes, remove the weights or legumes and bake it again for another 10 minutes. Before continuing we have to let the dough cool. And we lower the temperature to 180ºC. Meanwhile, we are going to beat the rest of the ingredients with a whisk until we see that everything is well integrated. We add the spices. And when the dough has cooled, we pour the mixture into the mold. We bake again between 30 and 45 minutes, it will depend on the power of our oven. You have to check that it doesn’t burn. To know if the cake is well cooked, we can insert a toothpick into the mixture and if it comes out clean (or almost) it is ready to be taken out of the oven.

For sweet and savory dishes: how to make homemade pumpkin jam



This cake is ideal as a dessert for lunch or dinner, but it can also be a very complete snack accompanied by a warm coffee, tea or any other infusion. If you have kept it in the refrigerator to preserve it better, before eating it you have to take it out of the refrigerator to let it cool down and not lose any of its flavors and nuances.