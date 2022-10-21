Saturday, October 22, 2022
Editorial | Which ministry has to go?

October 21, 2022
The center and the greens were excited to bury competing ministries.

Poor the center and the greens, who are struggling with their support numbers, are at each other’s throats again. This time the kimmoke came from Sweden, where environmental matters are being transferred to the Ministry of the Environment and Economic Affairs. Juha Pylväs of the Center suggested that in Finland environmental matters could be transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The proposal made the Greens propose that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry should merge it with other ministries.

The center and the greens have been fighting since the beginning of the current red mud government. There have been enough topics for controversy, but they have also been made by doing. The parliamentary elections are less than half a year away. Then, in principle, the fate of the ministries could come into question. Hardly, though. At this point, neither the center nor the greens are in a position after the election to read the government’s numbers to the ministries.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

