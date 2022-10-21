We are almost a week away from its official release. Bayonetta 3 in Switch, video game that has been expected for quite some time, when it was announced in The Game Awards of 2017. However, people who have already had early access illegally have already begun to drop spoilers on different social networks.

And it is that some users have done with their physical copy before, that is because certain retail stores want to sell all their available copies, so it is easy to put them in a box at once. That is a breach of the embargo, because the opinions of the media dedicated to video games have not even come out yet.

So those who are fans of Bayonetta and do not want to spoil the experience should stay away from social networks until the game comes out, or it is simply advisable to silence the word in question. Although it is not usually very effective either, since it usually happens that they only release images without putting a single text, exclusively the photo.

Remember that Bayonetta 3 officially comes out October 28 of this year.

Via: gonintendo