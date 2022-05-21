Editorial The Supreme Court did not approve the Hernesaari traffic pump

The Supreme Administrative Court overturned the town plan of Hernesaari. The message is clear: effective transport links need to be planned for the residential area.

To Pea Island the planned residential area is headwind. On Thursday, the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) took the same position as the Helsinki Administrative Court, which annulled the town plan last spring because it did not take sufficient account of the impact of construction on traffic flow.

You can see the causes of the problem on the map. Helsinki has 7,600 inhabitants and 3,000 jobs on the island, which can only be reached by one route. Congestion follows. The same problem has been encountered in the adjacent Jätkäsaari. The Hernesaari formula tried to solve the problem by assuming that driving would be reduced by, among other things, congestion charges and parking fees. The Supreme Court does not think it is enough to assume; there must be adequate connections for road transport.

Helsinki is worth taking a spoon in a beautiful hand. Zoning involves planning realistic transport arrangements, and the deliberate creation of traffic congestion must not be a means of pursuing the desired transport policy.

