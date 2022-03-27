Editorial The reform of the Land Use and Construction Act did not yield a jacket, but suitable trousers

The government will not be allowed to completely reform the current land use and construction law. Thus, the law is divided in two and the regulation of construction is transferred to its own separate law.

Government took a spoon in his beautiful hand when he announced that the Land Use and Building Act could not be completely overhauled during this parliamentary term. According to the Minister of the Environment Emma Karin (Green), the government will submit a proposal for a new building law to Parliament in the autumn, but the reform of land use has not been made yet.

The government will thus split the old Land Use and Construction Act in two when it transfers the regulation of construction to its own separate law. Controversies related to land use, such as zoning, will not hamper the reform of construction regulations.

The Land Use and Construction Act is currently a huge package that regulates, among other things, how and where construction is carried out in Finland and the conditions under which the environment is modified. So the law affects everyone. About half of the national wealth is stuck in buildings.

Reforming the law was known to be important. The law, which came into force in 2000, is outdated. The constitution has also changed.

Reforming the Land Use and Construction Act was already known to be difficult in advance. The preparation first went to a political stalemate in the government, then the land use proposals received crushing estimates in a round of statements.

Decision to make now a separate building law was right. Construction emits greenhouse gases and the built environment uses a significant amount of energy. Therefore, the technical requirements for the low-carbon and life cycle of buildings that come into force should be enacted quickly. There is no reason to wait for an agreement on land use regulation.

Dividing the old law makes sense at all, as it makes the laws more manageable and easier to change. Planned changes to permitting practices that streamline construction are also welcome.

