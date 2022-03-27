He solves murders, took action in the spectacular painting heist in the Kunsthal, rammed into a hotel room door to free a child and devised tactics to trap suspects of serious crimes. Raymond Kolsteren recently conducted his fiftieth investigation as leader of a detective team of the Rotterdam police. “Every case is a new adventure.”
#stay #Raymond #rammed #door #grab #pedophile
Cattle confinement should rise in 2022 despite higher corn cost, says DSM – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
By Nayara Figueiredo SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The confinement of cattle tends to register a new growth this year, despite...
Leave a Reply