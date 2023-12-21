Editorial | The most drastic change in the church is yet to come

The pressures to reform are already reaching even the oldest ones. The church knows that it is struggling more and more for its existence.

Qthe burden gets lighter when the crowd decreases. The financial department of the church has been spinning this equation for years, but the biggest collapse is still ahead.

Few statistical curves are as steadily decreasing as the one describing the number of members of the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church. Four out of five Finns still belonged to the church in 2009. Now less than two thirds.