Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/12/2023 – 21:01

The Mixed Budget Committee of the National Congress approved this Thursday (21) the report on the budget law project for 2024. The session of the National Congress to vote on the 2024 federal budget was postponed until this Friday (22), at 11am.

The project (PLOA) 2024, which still depends on approval by Congress, foresees expenses of R$5.5 trillion. Most of it is for refinancing public debt.

The text maintains the goal of zero fiscal deficit, as proposed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's economic team.

According to the proposal, the expected minimum wage increases from the current R$ 1,320 this year to at least R$ 1,412 in 2024. The new text also partially recomposes the resources for the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) and foresees around R $5 billion for the Election Fund.

The rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), released a supplement in which he updates the cut in the PAC to R$6.3 billion. At the meeting on Wednesday (20), he had announced a reduction in resources of around R$17 billion. The total allocated to the PAC in 2024, therefore, will be R$54 billion. In the government's original proposal, the estimated value was R$61.3 billion.

To ensure recovery, the government indicated a list of budgetary programs for various ministries and other bodies to be reduced.

The rapporteur accepted 7,900 individual parliamentary amendments, from state benches and commissions totaling R$53 billion. Of this total, R$25 billion is allocated to individual amendments, R$11.3 billion to bench amendments and R$16.7 billion to committee amendments.

*With information from Agência Senado