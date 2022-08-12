Editorial | Finland already broke away from Russia’s energy game

There is no electricity, no gas, and no more crude oil coming to Finland from Russia.

To the same at a time when the countries of Central Europe are disconnecting from Russian energy, Finland has already severed its ties. There is no electricity, no gas, and no more crude oil coming from Russia. The Loviisa nuclear power plant will still need one batch of fuel from Russia in the coming years.

The change is significant for many reasons. Even in 2021, energy imported from Russia covered a third of Finland’s consumption.

Secondly, the energy trade between Finland and Russia will never revive again – time will pass it by. Finland is now taking its energy production and imports on the tracks on which it will proceed from now on. Increasing renewable energy and nuclear power also meet the needs that are needed in the fight against climate change.

In history, energy trade has flown between Finland and its eastern neighbor, regardless of what kind of upheavals in international politics have occurred. It is also significant that energy is now generally seen in Finland as part of Russia’s power politics, and there is no longer a desire to join that game as a pawn.

