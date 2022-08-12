The days go by and the soccer player Gerard Piqué cannot get out of the eye of the hurricane due to the intricate separation with the Barranquilla singer Shakira.

Although the Barcelona player is ready for this Saturday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, the greater public attention that his figure has aroused has to do with the new details that the entertainment press has revealed about his alleged relationship with a woman other than the Colombian artist.

Now, Gerard Piqué is accused of having taken his alleged ‘new girlfriend’ to sign a contract to go out with him.

(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: Klopp’s forceful response to the harsh criticism against him).

Piqué’s alleged contract

Gerard Hammered, defender of the Barcelona.

So far, as far as has been known, The young woman with whom the soccer player would be dating is a woman who would be about 22 years old.

A Swedish blogger shared a photo of the player with the alleged young woman in a bar in Stockholm a couple of weeks ago.

The Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin went a little further and revealed an image of Piqué apparently with the woman, which would have been taken in February, when the relationship with Shakira was still in force.

The journalist Marco Chiazza, recognized for his coverage in Barcelona, ​​also stated that “They met at a party in Barcelona, ​​which belonged to Piqué’s company. He was very comfortable with her after meeting her through a partner.”

In addition, the reporter stated that “After asking her permission to go out with her, Piqué hired her to work and made her sign a contract so that she says absolutely nothing”.

In the last few hours, the alleged name of the accused was known: Clara Chia Martí.

(You can read: Egan Bernal warms up: this would be his return date to competition).

Photo: Screenshots ‘Socialite’

Apparently, according to the reporter, “Piqué does not support that his privacy is violated and this is something that he is not handling well. For that reason he is not appearing in any medium; not on Twitch, which is where he usually appears, nor on any other channel”.

Hence, the alleged contract signed with the woman is cataloged by Internet users as a kind of ‘law of silence’.

More news

SPORTS