Paul Jansen (55) will step down as editor-in-chief of The Telegraph and becomes a correspondent in the United States. He made this known to the editor on Tuesday, reports the newspaper. Jansen has been editor-in-chief since 2015. It is not yet known who will be his successor.

Jansen joined De Telegraaf in 1996 as a foreign editor, after which he worked in the financial editorial office and was a correspondent in Indonesia. Between 2006 and 2015 he worked in the political editorial office. Jansen: “I thought it was an honor to lead the largest newspaper in the Netherlands. They were also tropical years. It is now time to move the beacons. Being a correspondent is an old dream come true.”

In the years before Jansen became editor-in-chief, the number of subscribers to De Telegraaf fell steadily, just like that of other newspapers, due to the rise of free internet news. Just before he took over as editor-in-chief, De Telegraaf was dethroned as the best-read Dutch daily newspaper by the AD. Under his reign, the number of digital subscribers increased.