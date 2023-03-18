This Saturday, March 18, Ana Siucho and Edison Flores They announced that they will become parents for the second time. This news causes great excitement in the world of entertainment, since both make up one of the most solid couples in the medium. This was demonstrated last year, when Magaly Medina issued an alleged ampay for the Peruvian soccer player in a nightclub, but her partner did not even change; on the contrary, she showed the degree of trust that she has in him. Now, both will have another baby and the news has them very happy.

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will have a second baby

Through his official Instagram account, Ana Siucho He published a tender photograph in which he can be seen with Edison Flores. Both are very happy and the selected one holds a pregnancy test that confirms the arrival of a new member to his family.

“We cannot be happier to finally share this news with you. Alaba will be a big sister. Now we will celebrate everything in fours. What a blessing!” Ana Siucho wrote in the description of the image on Instagram.

See also Mathías Brivio returns to driving with “Saturdays with the Family” and will compete with “La Gran Estrella” ” title=” Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will have a second baby. Photo: @anasiucho/Instagram ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho will have a second baby. Photo: @anasiucho/Instagram

Edison Flores was concerned when Ana Siucho did not get pregnant

In an interview for Jesús Alzamora’s virtual program, Edison Flores told details of Ana Siucho’s first pregnancy and indicated that he was concerned when trying to have a child with her.

“It was something very special for me, because we were looking for her for a while, it was quite difficult for us. I was already worrying, Ana put the pressure on me that she was fine and I thought I was the one with the problem,” he said at the beginning. Therefore, the daughter they both have is one of her great desires.

Edison Orejas Flores confessed that his wife Ana Siucho had trouble getting pregnant. Photo: @anasiucho/Instagram

How did the romance between Edison Flores and Ana Siucho begin?

In an interview with “Weekly Report”, Edison Flores He told how the romance between him and Ana Siucho began, revealing that he was the brother of a teammate of his on the Universitario de Deportes team. At just 20 years old, the popular “Orejitas” met who is the love of his life.

“I already felt that it was time to tell him. I told him that I wanted to be with her, but he told me no, that it would be difficult because he was my brother’s friend, ”he recounted.