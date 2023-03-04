The move comes in the context of the Sinohydro case investigations, formerly known as the ‘Inna Papers’. This details the alleged delivery of hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to the former president and 37 others, including members of his family, for the construction of the largest hydroelectric plant in the country.

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office, in the voice of its rector, Diana Salazar, requested this Friday, March 3, house arrest for former President Lenín Moreno in the context of the Sinohydro case.

The measure is accompanied by a similar preventive measure for the 37 involved in the scandal of alleged bribes received for the construction of the largest hydroelectric plant in the country.

In the case of Moreno, imprisonment does not proceed for people over 65 years of age, for which reason compliance with the imposition from home was requested. The freezing of the accounts of those who appear in the case, also of those who are outside the country, was also requested.

In this sense, the former president, who appeared this Friday at a hearing to formulate charges via virtual, is in Paraguay, acting as commissioner of the Organization of American States for Disability Affairs.

Moreno’s wife, his daughter, his brothers, his sisters-in-law and even his mother-in-law are also being investigated for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to thousands of dollars. The case also concerns the then ambassador to China in the Moreno period, Cai Runguo.

News in development…