Without having yet digested the first leg of the cup semifinals, this weekend hosts matchday 24 of the League. Barcelona, ​​with a seven-point advantage over Real Madrid, receives a Valencia on Sunday that arrives after adding their first victory with Baraja but still with water around their necks compared to the relegation zone. The whites also have a difficult duel at Betis, who are fighting for the Champions League places. Another of the clashes of the day is Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla, which takes place on Saturday. The date opens this Friday with the third-placed match: Real Sociedad faces Cádiz in their stadium.

Real Sociedad – Cádiz (Friday 3, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Real Sociedad opens the day receiving Cádiz. Picture txuriurdin They cannot afford more punctures if they want to maintain third position in the table and are already looking in the rear-view mirror at Atlético de Madrid and Betis, their pursuers. In front will be a Cádiz that arrives in a great dynamic in the second round that has allowed them to escape the relegation zone, but their good results are coming above all at home, since as a visitor they have lost in their last three outings. Sergio González, a Cadista coach, has gone five seasons without victory against the San Sebastian team.

Getafe – Girona (Saturday 4, 2:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

A Getafe in trouble faces one of the most fit teams in the championship. Quique’s men are once again penultimate after their last defeat at Villarreal and after 23 games they have only 22 points, four less than in the 2015-2016 campaign, the only one in which they were relegated to the second division. For its part, Girona has gone from being in the relegation zone to only four points behind the European positions. Míchel’s men come from scoring nine goals in their last two games against Almería and Athletic and will try to repeat the good result of the first leg against Getafe, where the Catalans won (3-1).

Almería – Villarreal (Saturday 4, 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Almería repeats in their fiefdom after starring in the big surprise of last day beating Barcelona (1-0). Rubi’s men face a Villarreal team that ended a four-game losing streak last Monday to re-engage in the fight for European places. The Andalusians cling to their stadium, which is being a real fortress: they are the fourth best local and 22 of their 25 points in the League have been achieved at home. Elbilal Touré, the rojiblanco striker, has accumulated two consecutive days scoring, while Villarreal continues to be plagued by significant casualties from the midfield forward.

Mallorca – Elche (Saturday 4, 6:30 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Mallorca returns to Son Moix, where they have accumulated five consecutive victories which, despite the four straight defeats away, keep them closer to Europe than to relegation. They receive bottom club Elche, practically evicted 15 points from salvation with 15 days to go. The people from Elche fell to Betis after winning 2-0 and ended up indignant with the arbitration team. Magallán and Enzo Roco will not be there due to suspension. Lucas Boyé, Elche’s striker, has eight goals less than Muriqi, a benchmark in vermilion, but the Argentine scored a double on his last visit to Son Moix, which ended in a draw (2-2).

Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla (Saturday 4, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla face off at the Metropolitano with many casualties on both sides. Correa, Reinildo, Nahuel Molina, Reguilón and De Paul will not be in the rojiblancos, who have gone seven games without losing in the league and want to settle definitively in the top four. Sevilla is not far behind, losing Badé, Fernando, Papu Gómez, Rekik and Marcao. The Andalusians, after a threat of reaction, have returned to their old ways and are only two points above the descent marked by Valencia. Griezmann has scored 7 goals and has distributed 6 assists against the people of Seville, one of his favorite victims. At Sevilla, En Nesyiri has scored three goals in his last five games.

Valladolid – Espanyol (Sunday 5, 2:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Valladolid, which starts the day just one point above relegation, needs to become strong at home to achieve an increasingly competitive salvation. The arrivals of Larin and Machís have given Pacheta’s team fresh air, which, however, gave a very bad image in the defeat (3-0) against Celta. This Sunday they receive Espanyol, who have accumulated two consecutive victories against Elche and Mallorca, which have allowed them to escape the red zone. However, Diego Martínez’s team cannot relax since they only have three more points than the Pucelanos. The parakeets Martin Braithwiate and Joselu are the top scoring couple in the championship, only behind Lewandowski and Dembelé with Barça.

Barcelona – Valencia (Sunday 5, 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

The most defensive Barcelona that has been remembered in a long time ended its bad dynamic of results with an important victory in the first leg of the Cup semifinals. The Barça team is looking for a victory that puts pressure on Real Madrid and perhaps extends its income seven points over whites. Dembelé, Gavi, Lewandowski and Pedri will not be in the clash, in which the Catalans will once again be forced to rotate in attack. Valencia arrives at the Camp Nou in relegation places, but after having added a soothing victory at Mestalla against Real Sociedad. The Valencians, at serious risk of going down to the silver category for the second time in their history, have not won in Barça’s field since 2016.

Rayo Vallecano – Athletic (Sunday 5, 6:30 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Three days without winning have cut the euphoria of Rayo Vallecano, which still remains in sixth position due to the punctures of its direct rivals for the European positions. One of those rivals is Athletic, which arrives in Vallecas two points below the locals after two consecutive defeats in the League against Girona and Atlético de Madrid and also after losing (1-0) against Osasuna in the first leg of the semifinals of Cup. It will be a key clash in the aspirations of both, in which the rayistas lose Catena through suspension, as is the case with Yeray Álvarez in Bilbao.

Betis – Real Madrid (Sunday 5, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Real Madrid speeds up their league options in a complicated duel at the Benito Villamarín. The whites, who have just lost in the first leg of the Cup semifinals against their eternal rival, have just drawn against Atlético de Madrid, which helped them cut a point from Barça due to the culé puncture in Almería. Alaba, Mendy and Modric will not be in Seville, while Betis will not be able to count on their two highest quality players: Canales and Fekir. The latter will miss the remainder of the season, a very important setback for a team that is fighting to be in the next edition of the Champions League and that will face Manchester United in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Osasuna – Celta (Monday 6, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga, GOAL)

Osasuna, in a state of cup euphoria, receives Celta in the duel that closes matchday 24. The rojillos have the European places within a shot of a single point, but they receive a Galician team that arrives in good dynamics and after a new exhibition of his young promise Gabri Veiga. Even so, the celestial only have the relegation to four points and cannot be trusted. The Navarrese need to improve their performance at home to attack higher levels, although Celta have not won at El Sadar since 2014, with a brace from Nolito and with Luis Enrique as coach.

