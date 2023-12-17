The Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar, ordered the Police to locate and detain, for investigation purposes, Jorge Glas, a former vice president in the Government of Rafael Correa (2007-2017) who was already in prison between 2017 and 2022 for alleged corruption.

In a letter that has circulated on social networks, Salazar orders the general commander of the Police, César Zapata, to coordinate the actions to proceed with the “location, localization, immobilization and transfer” of Glas to the unit of the Public Prosecutor's Office. Court Number 2, located at the headquarters of the Public Ministry in Quito.

The request for Glas' arrest is part of a confidential investigation being carried out by the Prosecutor's Office, which has requested that Glas be detained without him being handcuffed and for a period of twelve hours for investigative purposes, as determined the normative.

Salazar invoked in the document the Comprehensive Organic Penal Code, which in one of its articles provides that the prosecutor may “prevent, for a period of no more than twelve hours, people whose information is necessary or suspects from leaving the place” the investigation.

Jorge Glas was sentenced in the first instance to six years in prison for the Odebrecht case. See also Massimiliano Capitanio (Lega) is the new Agcom Commissioner

A rumor has also circulated on social networks that Glas had entered the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador this Sunday, a matter that was commented on by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, faced with these versions, “carries out the necessary actions with that Government (of Mexico) so that the requirement of the State Attorney General's Office, with respect to the Ecuadorian citizen in question, can be fulfilled,” the Ministry stated in a message published in your X account (formerly Twitter).

“Ecuador urges the Mexican authorities to invite Mr. Glas to cooperate with the police authorities, and is looking forward to the cooperation that Mexico provides for this purpose,” he added.

On November 29, Judge Luis Rivera left in the hands of the National Assembly (Parliament), through court jurisdiction, the possibility of opening a new trial against former Vice President Glas, for a case of embezzlement of public funds, a decision that The Prosecutor's Office described it as “unnecessary and dilatory” since he was no longer a public official.

Rivera had sent the Assembly a letter in which he asked it to resolve the possibility of initiating a new legal process against Glas, who regained his freedom a year ago after having spent five years in prison for convictions of alleged corruption, which the prisoner considered as a political and judicial persecution against him.

Glas had even claimed his innocence in two cases for alleged illicit association and bribery, after the Brazilian Justice annulled computer evidence of the corruption network of the construction company Odebrecht, which also pointed to the former Ecuadorian vice president.

The latest request for Glas' arrest by the State Attorney General came a few days after the court ordered the preventive detention of the president of the Judiciary Council, Wilman Terán, detained on Thursday as part of the 'Metastasis' case. regarding an alleged corruption plot in the judicial, prison and police systems due to alleged infiltration and bribery from drug trafficking.

Terán's arrest occurred in the midst of a dispute within the judiciary over the process of selecting new judges for the National Court, as well as the possibility of a political trial being initiated in the National Assembly against the attorney general, Diana. Salazar, accused by detractors of using her position as a vehicle for persecution, an accusation that she has emphatically denied.

EFE