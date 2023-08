02:00 Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso delivers a speech to the Nation in Quito, Ecuador, on May 24, 2023. © Jose Jacome / EFE

Ecuador will go to the polls on August 20 after President Guillermo Lasso dissolved Parliament and brought forward the elections after only two years of government. The president found himself in check after weeks of demonstrations against his administration, corruption investigations, and a political trial that ended in the mechanism known as “cross death.”