What happened in Tripoli?

The bride “collapsed in her white dress” in the middle of the street, said a witness, who explained the agonizing scene that went viral on social media.

The spokesperson explained the details of the incident:

When the bride left her family’s house and during the arrival of the wedding party responsible for managing the celebration in the street, where the bride’s residential building is, the bride’s brother decided to go up with him in his car to transport her.

At this point, the groom’s brother refused what the bride’s brother asked, and a quarrel occurred, which turned into a quarrel.

Later, the matter developed into a shooting that resulted in the death of the bride’s brother, Moamen Al-Beirouti.

Social networking sites were abuzz with the scene of the collapse of the bride, who cried her brother in her white dress, rejecting the difficult reality that took place amid widespread criticism of the danger of uncontrolled weapons in the Lebanese street.

Sky News Arabia learned from security sources that the security forces cordoned off the area and started the necessary procedures, arrests and investigations.

Sadness overtook the Abu Samra region, which “turned the wedding into a funeral”, amid information about people who are hiding from view and fear of the problem developing.

The city of Tripoli is witnessing a wide spread of uncontrolled weapons among young men, which causes problems and killings.