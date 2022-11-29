Ecuador was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar and the memes exploded

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ecuador
Ecuador
Senegal beat him 1-2 and knocked him out of the Cup.
November 29, 2022, 01:04 PM
There will be no Tri in the round of 16 Qatar World Cupthe Ecuadorian team punished in the last game, the final stretch of a dream that fades with as much bitterness as illusion had awakened a team that was not able to rescue the point it was missing against Senegal (1-2).
the champions of Africa they deserved victory, more incisive, more determined to win the match that allowed them to overcome, for the second time in their history, the group stage of a World Cup, 20 years after they reached the quarterfinals.
And four later from the failure before Colombiathis time they surpassed a
Ecuador who paid for their inexperience, the inexperience of the youngest of a World Cup that they leave with tears in their eyes but many promises for the future.
Ecuador was the World Cup after a fight with Chilidue to the alignment of Byrón Castillo, who was born in Colombia.
For this reason, the Chileans did not wait and made fun of the Ecuadorians.
