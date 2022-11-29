As in other concerts, there are objects that will not be admitted to the Morat concert and will be confiscated by security agents.
– Removable lens cameras, video recorders and drones.
– Large backpack, suitcases, briefcases or similar of more than 30 x 30 cm.
– Food and drinks.
– Packaging in general (bottles, tomatoes, tapers, cans, etc).
– Umbrellas, belt with many metal accessories, keys with chains and folding chairs.
– Accessories containing spikes.
– Laser or led pointers.
– Psychotropic substances (drugs).
– Pyrotechnic devices, selfie sticks, tripods and the like. Any potentially dangerous object, firearms and sharp sharp objects.
#Morat #Peru #LIVE #time #zones #setlist #concerts #Lima #Arequipa
Leave a Reply