As in other concerts, there are objects that will not be admitted to the Morat concert and will be confiscated by security agents.

– Removable lens cameras, video recorders and drones.

– Large backpack, suitcases, briefcases or similar of more than 30 x 30 cm.

– Food and drinks.

– Packaging in general (bottles, tomatoes, tapers, cans, etc).

– Umbrellas, belt with many metal accessories, keys with chains and folding chairs.

– Accessories containing spikes.

– Laser or led pointers.

– Psychotropic substances (drugs).

– Pyrotechnic devices, selfie sticks, tripods and the like. Any potentially dangerous object, firearms and sharp sharp objects.