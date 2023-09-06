Ecuador starts the World Cup Qualifiers with three points less: why?

Ten teams with different protagonists and the same objective will begin this Thursday the South American qualifiers for the World Cup 2026, which will be held jointly in United States, Canada and Mexico.

The first day of the qualifiers, which will end in October 2025, will be played between Thursday and Friday, while the second will be played in full next Tuesday.

Argentina, the rival

At home he will debut before Ecuador this Thursday the world champion of Qatar 2022, Argentina, with Lionel Messi to the head; while the other two games will face Paraguay with Peru and Colombia with Venezuela. On Friday the curtain will fall on the first date with the Uruguay-Chile and Brazil-Bolivia clashes.

Ecuador starts the dispute for the World Cup place with less than three points and that is because they will have to comply with a sanction from Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who gave their opinion before the Qatar World Cup 2022.

That team was sanctioned by this body after knowing the ruling on the player Byron Castillowho was indicted for the selection of Chili of having Colombian nationality and having presented false documents about his true origin.

That led the Ecuadorians to fulfill that punishment in the current 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Therefore, Ecuador is obliged to beat Argentina as a visitor and then to remain in favor, they will have to add against Uruguay in Quito.

