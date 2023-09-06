Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is, according to recent statements by insiders, the final chapter of the timeline that saw Hyrule subjected to the Ganon calamity, and there will be no more insights into it.

In few words, Eiji Aonuma has officially declared that Tears of the Kingdom and the timeline that featured the last chapter and its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, are definitely over.

Let’s read now the words of the producer of the series, taking up an interview given to the well-known Japanese site Famitsu:

“At the moment it is not our intention to release additional content for the title… I think everything has been said about that world.”

So let’s forget to see, as happened for the Breath of the Wild chapter, the release of DLCs that delve into the story of a game that, by itself, is already huge in every sense.

Aonuma made other important statements, addressing more generally the future of the series:

“Whether the new chapter is a sequel or a completely new work, expect the way to play to be revolutionized again: I think it will be worth the wait, with these premises!”

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the last chapter of Nintendo’s historical series and that, for the moment, it seems to be one of the most eligible winners among the possible GOTY candidates.