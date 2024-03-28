One dead and four injured left a preliminary result of the riot that occurred on Wednesday night at the Regional Prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which occurs while a state of emergency is in force in Ecuador, the Vice Minister of Security, Lyonel Calderón, reported this Thursday.

Although he asserted that The situation in that penitentiary center is under control, the official clarified on television Teleemazones that we must still wait “for the complete review of the entire penitentiary center to be completed”.

Apparently the prisoners were protesting the treatment given to them by the military during the presence of the Armed Forces inside the prison. This is the same prison from which alias 'Fito', the criminal boss, recently escaped.

“Until this moment (…) the reported situation is precisely this: four injured, one deceased,” said Vice Minister of Security, Lyonel Calderón, to the Teleamazonas channel, without specifying whether among the victims there are members of the public force who intervened. to regain control.

“We have to wait for the complete review of the entire prison to be completed”he added, which includes “a control of weapons, ammunition and explosives” and a balance of the results of the operation.

Calderón insisted that “The situation is completely controlled” in the Guayaquil Regional Prison (southwest), from which Adolfo 'Fito' Macías escapedleader of the Los Choneros organization, one of the main ones in the country.

His escape detected at the beginning of January unleashed a war between the drug gangs and the State, which left around twenty dead and led the government to decree a state of emergency, extended until April, and to militarize the prisons and the streets.

I appreciate the bravery of the security bloc that, in a professional, urgent and large-scale operation deployed by law enforcement, neutralized the revolt before a possible escalation.

“We have regained control of the Social Rehabilitation Center 4. I appreciate the bravery of the security block that, in a professional, urgent and large-scale operation deployed by law enforcement, neutralized the revolt before a possible escalation,” the President Daniel Noboa on the X network on Wednesday night.

Journalists of the AFP They confirmed shots and fire inside the Regional, one of the four prisons that make up a large prison complex in Guayaquil that has been the scene of massacres between inmates from rival groups. These clashes between prisoners have left more than 460 dead since 2021.

