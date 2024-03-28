vOlvo has always been a pioneer: seat belts, controlled catalytic converters, voluntary self-limitation to 180 km/h, saying goodbye to diesel and turning to electric drives. The new, large Volvo XC90 will soon mutate into the EX90 and become a fully electric car like the recently introduced small EX30. The Swedes no longer want to have anything to do with combustion engines in Chinese hands from 2030 onwards, although they should think again. There are increasing voices predicting that the strict ban on combustion engines in Europe will be overturned from 2035. And what about the other markets around the world? In any case, Volvo is pursuing its plan, and in the here and now there are no diesel engines on offer in Germany, the preliminary stage of the end of the combustion engine, so to speak.

The fact that the medium-sized SUV XC60 was the best-selling Volvo in Germany last year also has to do with the fact that 9,077 of the 16,756 new registrations were diesel engines. And be careful, there are still enough units in stock in stores, just ordering and configuring them as desired is no longer possible. Anyone who is now toying with the 4.71 meter long Swede and wants it in their favorite color will have to make do with a 250 hp petrol engine or one of two plug-in models. All three have an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrids offer the additional advantage of only being taxed at half a percent instead of one as a company car. However, the starting price of the T6, which was a guest in the editorial office for 14 days, is around 12,000 euros higher than that of the petrol engine named B5.