AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/21/2023 – 12:42

In a historic popular consultation, 59% of Ecuadorian voters approved the suspension of oil exploration in a sector of the Amazonian park of Yasuní, according to the official result of 98% of the ballot boxes released this Monday (21).

The “Yes” to leave oil underground indefinitely in block 43 within the Yasuní reserve, covering one million hectares, had an 18-point advantage over the “No”, reveals the National Electoral Council (CNE) poll.

The Yasuní park (east) is the jewel in the crown of the state company Petroecuador and covers an area of ​​one million hectares. Block 43 represents just 0.08% of its extension and is the fourth in oil production in the country, with 57,000 barrels per day (bd).

Block 43’s current yield lags behind the old Sacha (72,000 bd), Auca (71,000 bd) and Shushufindi (62,000 bd) Amazonian fields, whose yields are in decline. Other oil fields are still active in the Yasuní park.

In this place, where the Waorani and Kichwa indigenous communities live, as well as the Tagaeri, Taromenane and Dugakaeri indigenous communities in voluntary isolation, block 43 extracts 12% of the 466,000 bd produced in the country, all in the Amazon.

With the victory of “Yes” in the referendum on Sunday (20), the government estimates losses of 16.47 billion dollars (81.8 billion reais at current exchange rates) in 20 years.

Located between the provinces of Pastaza and Orellana, this 2.7 million hectare biosphere reserve, which includes the park of the same name, captures carbon and then pumps out oxygen and water vapor that recharge water sources.

Sponsored by environmentalists, the referendum on Yasuní has ​​drawn international attention as the world seeks to cut back on fossil fuels and mitigate global warming.