Abuja (Union)

West African countries affirmed yesterday that it was “not too late” for the coup leaders in Niger to reconsider their position, while the debate continues about the return of civil rule in this country, while the military option “is still on the table.”

The coup leaders who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 have called for a three-year transitional period, while the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is calling for an immediate return to constitutional order.

As delegations continue to arrive in Niamey, ECOWAS says negotiations remain a priority, while military leaders are preparing a backup mission for the possibility of a “legitimate use of force” to restore democracy in case of necessity.

“So far, it is not too late for the army to reconsider its move and listen to the voice of reason, because the leaders of the region will not condone any coup,” ECOWAS Commission President Omar Aliu Toray told reporters in Abuja.

He added, “The real issue is related to the determination of the group of countries to stop the spiral of coups in the region.” ECOWAS leaders are negotiating with the military authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

After an initial refusal, the new rulers of Niger said they were open to negotiations, but sent conflicting messages, including threatening to accuse Bazoum of treason.

Bazoum has been detained with his family in his official residence since the coup.

Military leaders in Niger warned against any intervention. And Niamey announced, yesterday evening, that the military regime in power since the coup authorized the armies of neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene in Niger “in the event that it was subjected to aggression.”

However, Turay denied that ECOWAS had plans to “declare war” against Niger, stressing that the reserve mission would be a legitimate force permitted under ECOWAS laws approved by members.

He said, “The tools include the use of force, so it will already be on the table, in addition to other measures that we are working on.”

“If peaceful means fail, ECOWAS cannot stand idly by,” he added.

In the same context, a senior US official headed yesterday to West Africa in a new diplomatic attempt to resolve the month-long crisis in Niger.

Molly Vee, the top US diplomat for sub-Saharan Africa, is scheduled to visit Nigeria, Ghana and Chad.