Moscow (agencies)

Two days after the supposed death of the leader of the Russian Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash, the Russian authorities removed the wreckage of the plane in order to complete the investigation, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported yesterday.

A video clip published by the agency showed a large piece of debris wrapped and loaded on a truck from the site in the Tver region, north of Moscow. The Russian newspaper Izvestia reported that the parts of the plane will be transferred to a workshop for repairing military vehicles.

The Russian military blogger Raibar published a video clip on the “Telegram” application, showing the withdrawal of the wing of the plane from the forest.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed, yesterday, a decree obligating members of irregular armed groups to take the oath, as army soldiers do, two days after announcing the killing of the leader of the Wagner Group.

According to the text of the decree published by the Russian government’s website, these elements are required to strictly comply with the orders of commanders and higher-ranking officials, pledge to respect the Russian constitution, courageously defend the country’s independence and constitutional order, and carry out the tasks assigned to them.

The Embraer plane crashed on Wednesday night en route from Moscow to St Petersburg. According to the passenger list, Prigozhin, along with Wagner’s captain, Dmitry Utkin, were among the 10 passengers on board. The Wagner Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg. There has been no official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death yet. The Kremlin said it was waiting for the nucleic acid tests to be completed.